Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 2-8, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Aversano, E to Palencia, Luis, 104 Baywood Dr (600-41-1-3.19), (R), $415,000

• Manzi Jr, J Trust to Moley Jr, Kevin, Lot 21 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.23), (R), $409,532

CALVERTON (11933)

• Carusona, A & E to O’Connor Irrevocable Trust, Irene & Eugene, 53 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-41), (R), $500,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Burns, D & L to VanDuzer, Jesse, 1750 Evergreen Dr (1000-102-1-4.8), (R), $693,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Trent, A & H by Referee to US Bank National Association, 49 Pine Ct (900-164-3-35), (R), $170,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• William F. Claudio Inc to PWIB Claudio Real Estate, 125 Main St (1001-5-4-25), (I), $140,000

• William F. Claudio Inc to PWIB Claudio Real Estate, 111 Front St (1001-5-4-38.1), (C), $3,360,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Steigerwald, A & J to Kuczinski, Bradley, 29 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.22), (R), $675,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Mangiamelle, R & E to Silver Towers Molar Bear, 155 Sixth St (1000-126-7-3), (R), $625,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Corso/Raynor, M to Cardinale, Alan, 160 Inlet View E (1000-100-3-10.13), (R), $750,000

• Suozzi, J & Jacunski, C to Macari, Joseph, 2805 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-72), (R), $975,000

• GCG Bayberry LLC to Walsh, Cynthia, 975 Westview Dr (1000-139-1-4.2), (R), $1,525,000

• Calabrese, G & J to Myftarago, Aleksander, 135 Oak Pl (1000-142-1-11), (R), $158,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Catalano, P by Grdn to Vanderbeck, Barbara, 41245 Route 25 (1000-86-1-3.1), (R), $495,000

• E*Trade Bank to Ryan, Michael, 1190 Arrowhead Ln (1000-98-2-8.1), (R), $749,900

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Young, A by Admr to Joy, Melissa, 4678 Sound Ave (600-20-1-2.4), (R), $420,000

• Landers, R & C to Levinson, Martin, 17 Chris’ Sundrop Ct (600-43-5-24), (R), $520,000

• Paragon Industries to Starter Holdings Corp, 31 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.70), (V), $120,000

• Zaluski, S to Dennis, Nicole, 87 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-2-102), (R), $385,000

• Reyes, C to HR Framing Inc, 11 Industrial Blvd (600-121-3-14), (R), $230,000

• Williams, S & D to Blake Realty LLC, 415 Union Ave (600-127-1-37), (R), $205,000

• DKBP Real Estate LLC to 608 Northville Enterprises, 608 Northville Tpke (600-127-2-2.1), (C), $695,000

• 103 East Main Street to North to South 103 E. Main, 103-10 E Main St (600-129-1-10), (C), $925,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Ferrari, L to Lax, Douglas, 143 N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-44), (R), $600,000

• Duffy, R & A to 53 North Midway LLC, 53 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-65), (R), $850,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Foglia, S & J to Pollina, Christopher, 1000 Oriole Dr (1000-55-6-15.36), (R), $460,000

• Barkoff Properties to Hard Corner Partners, 53530 Route 25 (1000-61-4-1), (V), $575,000

• Potvin, G & M to Schnee, Steven, 140 Founders Path (1000-64-2-27.1), (R), $600,000

• Loeser Credit Shelter to Asig, Sinan & Christina, 475 Oakwood Dr (1000-70-13-5), (R), $440,000

• Wells, R to 68 Louise Ct LLC, 700 Gin Ln (1000-88-3-9), (V), $232,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Dany, P & W to Miceli, Claude, 99 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-25), (R), $315,000

• Warner, K to Wading River Farms LLC, 5920 North Country Rd (600-57-1-11.1), (V), $1,400,000

• Winters, M to Dayan, Carrie, 55 Cottontail Ct (600-96-1-3.8), (R), $500,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments