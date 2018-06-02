Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for harassment in Riverhead

Police arrested a 47-year-old man Saturday for harassment in Riverhead.

Aidas Beconis of Riverhead was in a house on Aldersgate Drive when the female homeowner arrived around 1 a.m., officials said. Mr. Beconis attempted to hug and kiss her, but she pushed him off of her and called him a snail, according to a police report.

Mr. Beconis then reportedly punched her several times on the left side of her face, pinned her down on the bed and scratched her face. The woman got up and tried to call police for help but Mr. Beconis took her cellphone and refused to return it, officials said. The woman then grabbed Mr. Beconis’s car keys, drove his car to a nearby 7-Eleven and used a phone there to call 911 for help, police said.

Mr. Beconis was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment, a violation.

• Cesar Perez was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation around 8 a.m. on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue Monday, officials said. He was held for arraignment and released on $100 bail, officials said.

• Two people were arrested in Riverhead Monday.

Enrique Bonilla and Alma Zambrano were involved in a dispute around 11:35 p.m. on Roanoke Avenue. Mr. Bonilla was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing. Ms. Zambrano was charged with criminal mischief and criminal contempt for disobeying an order of protection, both misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

• Abelino Velasquez was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon around 6:30 p.m. on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead Monday, officials said.

• Police saw Stephen Defazio drinking alcohol in Grangebel Park on Peconic Avenue around 1:45 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

When they attempted to handcuff him, Mr. Defazio broke free and ran away, until he was tackled, officials said.

He was charged with resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and open alcohol, a violation.

• A 54-year-old man was charged with resisting arrest in Calverton last Wednesday.

Thomas Smith of Calverton allegedly struck his neighbor in the face on Laurin Road around 10:30 p.m.

He was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and second-degree harassment, a violation.

• Joshua Georges was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt on Dougs Lane in Jamesport around 4:50 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Police arrested a 57-year-old man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Jan Degraff approached police at a checkpoint near First Street and Roanoke Avenue around 9:35 p.m. when police learned his license had been suspended 35 times, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

