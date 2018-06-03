Southampton Blotter: Sobriety checkpoint nets four DWI arrests

A roadside sobriety checkpoint set up overnight Saturday off Flanders Road at Enterprise Zone Drive in Riverside resulted in four arrests for driving while intoxicated and an arrest for possession of a loaded firearm, Southampton Town police said. The checkpoint, where 216 vehicles were screened, was part of the East End DWI Task Force, police said.

When Ashley Wheeler, 23, of South Carolina entered the DWI checkpoint, the smell of marijuana was noticed coming from her vehicle, police said. Officers found a quantity of marijuana, along with the loaded handgun and an unlawful self-defense spray while searching the vehicle, police said. The marijuana belonged to a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

Ms. Wheeler was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a violation, police said.

The checkpoint also resulted in the following arrests: Cynthia Hooghkirk, 53, of Aquebogue; Enrique Marcio-Rivera, 52, of Hampton Bays; Tawnee Peterson, 35, of Hampton Bays; and Cornelio Martinez, 30, of Riverhead were each arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

In addition, Devon Clemons, 26, of Riverhead was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at the checkpoint. He was driving with 29 suspensions on his license, police said.

• Edyn Lopez, 27, of Riverhead was arrested for drunken driving early Sunday after he was spotted failing to maintain his lane of travel on Flanders Road in Flanders during a saturation patrol, police said.

Mr. Lopez was found to be intoxicated and charged with DWI, police said.

• Josue Benitez-Flores was arrested for drunken driving Saturday just after 3 a.m. after he collided with two vehicles and a utility pole on Cypress Avenue in Flanders in a minor crash, police said. Mr. Benitez-Flores was transported to police headquarters for processing and charged with DWI and two violations, police said.

• Jake Olish, 19, of Eastport was arrested last Sunday, May 20, after he was found in his vehicle, stuck in a ditch off Lake Avenue, according to New York State police.

Mr. Olish was found to be intoxicated and transported to police headquarters in Riverside, police said. He was charged with DWI.

• Albi Vargas-Jaquez, 33, of Riverhead was arrested for drunken driving last Wednesday, May 23, after he was stopped for unsafely moving from his lane on Flanders Road near the Riverside traffic circle, state police said. Upon investigation, he was found to be intoxicated and charged with DWI, police said.

• Trent Tamien of Mastic was arrested by state police at a sobriety checkpoint on Peconic Avenue and Main Street in Riverhead, police said. He was charged with DWI.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

