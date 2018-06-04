Shoreham-Wading River senior wins best actress at Teeny Awards

Shoreham-Wading River senior Alexandra Meli won best female performer in a musical at the East End Arts Teeny Awards ceremony Sunday, an event recognizing the best in local high school theater.

Meli (pictured above) was honored for her role in “Kiss Me, Kate.” She shared the award with Southold High School’s Juliet Rand (“Phantom of the Opera”).

Southold, with six wins, claimed more awards than any other school at the ceremony, hosted this year at Longwood High School in Middle Island.

Students from Riverhead High School performed “La Vie Boheme” from “Rent” during the awards ceremony, which was hosted at Longwood High School this year.

“Having the opportunity to see so many wonderful productions brought to life and to be able to honor these students for the work they put in is truly an honor,” said first-time Teeny Awards coordinator Kristen Curcie.

The event started with a 90-minute red carpet show broadcast live on MyLITV.

See more photos from the red carpet below.

