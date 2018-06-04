Riverhead Raceway: Fortin masters Modified restarts

He was the master of the restarts.

John Fortin Jr. of Holtsville mastering numerous restarts Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway to win a 40-lap NASCAR Modified race.

Eddie Brunnhoelzl III of Levittown was a close runner-up. David Schneider of Northport took third. Kyle Soper of Manorville and Chris Young of Calverton both recovered from early-race misfortune to rally back for fourth and fifth, respectfully.

A rain delay slowed the program at the 68-year old track for about an hour, but all nine feature events were presented.

Chris Turbush of Wading River took advantage of his front-row position for his eighth career win in a 25-lap Late Model event. Soper was second, with Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead third.

The 30-lap Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crate race saw sophomore driver Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck lead all 30 laps for his third career win. The 2017 Rookie of the Year was immediately followed by Jack Orlando of Calverton and Justin Brown of Manorville.

It was quite by accident that Vinny Delaney came to drive a Figure Eight car midway through the 2017 season, but in just his 10th start, the 2016 INEX Legend Race Car champion became a winner in the daring division, taking a 15-lap main event. Ken Hyde Jr. of Mastic Beach was second and Tom Ferrara of Patchogue raced his way from seventh to third.

After spending the offseason repairing a wrecked race car, Blunderbust driver Jim Laird Jr. of Riverhead rewarded his hard-working team with a victory in a 20-lap feature event, his fifth career win. Jack Handley Jr. of Medford had to settle for second. Russ Jansen of Medford was third.

Mark Stewart of Riverhead scored his second Super Pro Truck win of the season, a 30-lapper. It was the 15th win of his young career. Dave Brigati of Calverton came in second. Mike Albasini of Flushing finished third.

Brandon Esposito of Farmingville showed the way in a 20-lap Mini Stock race, earning his first win of the year. Russ Jansen was second, with Paul Wojcik of Centereach third.

Coming from an 11th-place starting berth, Joe Warren Jr. of Rocky Point won a 40-lap Enduro. Christian Conklin of Riverhead and defending champion Kevin Augustine of Bay Shore completed the top three.

Paul Fox of Riverhead prevailed in a 15-lap School Bus Figure Eight race.

