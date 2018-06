A Riverhead man was arrested on criminal trespassing charges early Tuesday morning, according to Riverhead police.

Officers along with a K9 unit responded to a call of a man rummaging through the inside of a vehicle on Osborne Avenue around 3:20 a.m., police said.

Jermaine Crosby, 37, of Hinda Boulevard was quickly apprehended on charges of criminal trespass and trespass, according to a press release.

