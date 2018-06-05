Peconic Avenue closed to traffic as crews work to fix gas main

A construction worker accidentally hit a gas main near the Riverside traffic circle around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police closed all of Peconic Avenue to traffic while crews from National Grid worked to fix the problem. The main is on the northeast corner of the circle, near the Valero gas station.

The road was expected to reopen to traffic shortly after 10:15 a.m.

Construction on the traffic circle, a $5 million project to turn it into a two-lane roundabout, began a year ago. The work is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Photo caption: The scene of the accident Tuesday morning. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

[email protected]

Comments

comments