Riverhead FD quickly extinguishes basement fire

The Riverhead Fire Department quickly extinguished a basement fire at a home on 425 Middle Road in Riverhead Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was called in slightly after noon and firefighters left the scene about an hour later, according to Bill Sanok, a department spokesperson.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home sustained smoke damage, he said.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance also was at the scene, and the Flanders Fire Department stood on standby at the Riverhead firehouse, according to Mr. Sanok.

Comments

comments