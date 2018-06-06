Riverhead appoints Spanish-speaking clerk

Riverhead Town appointed a part-time Spanish-speaking clerk.

Officials noted at last Thursday’s work session that the new clerk, Cindy Chavez, will be a helpful addition to Town Hall.

“I wish she was here today, yesterday,” Town Clerk Diane Wilhelm said last week, adding that Ms. Chavez’s hours would be posted by the town clerk’s office.

A resolution to make her hiring official effective June 18 was approved by a 5-0 vote Tuesday.

“For efficientcy in the department, and so the clerk’s office can better communicate with a large part of the community, I vote yes,” said Councilwoman Jodi Giglio.

Councilman Tim Hubbard echoed the sentiment that the hire would be beneficial for all Town Hall offices.

“It’s helpful for the entire Town Hall because if somebody comes in and they need help in translating it’s nice to have somebody here to do that,” he added.

