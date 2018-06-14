Real Estate Transfers: June 14, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 16-22, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Beodeker, R by Referee to MTGLQ Investors L.P., 171 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.17), (R), $577,069

• Truskolaski, E by Adm to Schulz, Donald, 32 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-57), (R), $290,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Webster, E & J to Herfield, Donna, 1704 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-126), (R), $330,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• NRZ REO VIII LLC to 753 Realty Development, 46 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-34), (R), $174,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Mott, W & M to Meltzer, Isabel, 1765 Skunk Ln (1000-97-4-8), (V), $525,000

• Miller, J & E to Goodwillie, Andrew, 255 Lupen Dr (1000-97-9-16.1), (R), $850,000

• Hamann, L to Hargrave Family Trust, August 2, 2002, 2000 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-7.4), (R), $347,500

• 1281 New Suffolk Rd to McGrath, Donald, 1281 New Suffolk Rd (1000-109-7-7.4), (V), $75,000

• 1285 New Suffolk Rd to McGrath, Elizabeth, 1285 New Suffolk Rd (1000-109-7-7.5), (R), $560,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Davids, G & C by Admr to Krauss, Thomas & Rodica, 215 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-2-48), (R), $489,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Quinn, B & Tepshi, I to Heaney, Scott, 16 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.41), (R), $507,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Baron, P & Fernandez, C to Over, Benzion, 1010 Holbrook Ln (1000-113-6-12), (R), $760,000

• Ferchau, O & K to Dempsey, David, 345 & 465 Meadow Ln (1000-115-5-4), (R), $480,000

• Bagshaw Jr, H & G to Tovar, Gabriela, 3310 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-9-5.2), (R), $885,000

• Stars, Clark, Rutkowsk to Gammon, Robert, 1505 Wickham Ave (1000-140-1-3), (R), $573,800

ORIENT (11957)

• Sterling, D to Orlick, Paul, 1300 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-23), (V), $265,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Cinque Jr, A to Salazar, Josue, 90 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.17), (R), $325,000

• Cowan, T to 48 Kroemer LLC, 48 Kroemer Ave (600-119-1-32.1), (C), $1,400,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Larsen, D to AUB LLC, 4 Winthrop Rd (700-7-4-50), (R), $1,200,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• LM Jamesport LLC to Jamesport Bay Suites Owners, 22 & 67 Front St (600-92-4-7), (C), $4,810,400

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Enstine, L Trust to McKenna Family 2017 Trust, 220 Mechanic St (1000-61-4-17.1), (R), $635,000

• TSC Holdings LLC to Schuch, John, 175 Goose Creek Lane Ext (1000-78-8-14), (V), $250,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kroeger, H by Heirs to Ricco, Paula, 2606 N Wading River Rd (600-32-3-14), (R), $343,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments