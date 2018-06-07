Real Estate Transfers: June 7, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 9-15, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Potato Acres LLC to Zaweski, Mark, Tuthills Ln (600-46-1-40.1), (V), $433,000

• Raisch, W & B to 733 Dune Road LLC, 13 Harbor Rd (600-113-2-26), (R), $1,023,750

CALVERTON (11933)

• SRBH lots LLC to Castro, Mariano, 50 Kerry Ct (600-81-1-17.6), (V), $150,000

• Wivczar, N by Executor to Villas at Roanoke II LLC, 84 Penny Dr (600-97-2-9.1), (V), $95,000

• Wivczar, N by Executor to Villas at Roanoke LLC, 72 Penny Dr (600-97-2-9.2), (V), $95,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Todd/Stallbaumer, N to Marin, Daniele, 4505 Alvahs Ln (1000-101-2-23), (R), $495,000

• McKenna, Leskody, et al to Wisniewski, Ryszard, 1455 Beebe Dr (1000-103-4-2), (R), $465,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Bailey, J to KVT 1 LLC, 0 Pvt Rd Off E End Rd (1000-12-2-6.15), (R), $3,750,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Goodale III, J to Blake Realty LLC, 51 Riverside Ave (900-143-2-10.1), (R), $200,000

• US Bank National As to JAG Property Management, 31 Glen Ave (900-148-4-29), (R), $285,922

GREENPORT (11944)

• Pisacano, S & Hinrichs to Polena, Sotir, August Ln (1000-53-6-46.10), (V), $585,000

• JV Realty Holding to 622 First St Greenport, South St (1001-4-6-32), (C), $275,000

• JV Realty Holding to 110 South Street Greenport, First St (1001-4-6-34.6), (V), $380,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• US Bank National As to Harbes, Peter, 33 Circle Dr (600-68-4-21), (R), $277,555

• Deutsche Bank Nat to MJW Properties LLC, 158 8th St (600-90-2-22), (R), $300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Tuthill, H Trust to Fine, Gerald & Nancy & Michael, 75 Blossom Bend (1000-115-5-17), (R), $450,000

• Eckert, L Trust to Forchelli, Rosaria, 1635 Meadow Beach Ln (1000-116-7-8), (R), $1,475,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Bohner, R & E to Fredericks, George, 1105 Mill Rd (1000-74-2-10.5), (V), $215,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Young, A by Admrs to Corwin, Denise, 77 Sound Shore Rd (600-6-3-1.2), (V), $245,000

• Young, A by Admrs to Corwin, Denise, 95 Sound Shore Rd (600-6-3-1.3), (V), $245,000

• Pearson, C to Martinez, Jaime, 1903 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-117), (R), $325,000

• Breitner, J Trust to Kenney, William, 147 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-27), (R), $635,000

• Eure, T by Referee to Christiana Trust, 192 Ellen St (600-65-1-29.26), (R), $455,782

• US Bank National As to 315 Path Riverhead LLC, 315 Doctors Path (600-65-4-20), (R), $225,000

• Silverman Realty As to JS Riverhead LLC, 780 Old Country Rd (600-82-3-17), (C), $500,000

• Silverman Realty As to Theo Associates LLC, 780 Old Country Rd (600-82-3-17), (C), $150,000

• Fannie Mae to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 4 Osprey Ave (600-105-1-11), (R), $170,000

• Uhlinger, T & K to Regional Asset Management, W Main St (600-119-2-19), (V), $5,000

• Lull, C by Admr to Schur, Russell, 106 Riverside Dr (600-129-6-10), (R), $320,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• DeSanctis, M & E to Engle, Christopher, 45 New York Ave (700-6-4-8.1), (R), $849,000

• Kramer-Metraux, L & M to Gentile, David, 171 D N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-21.1), (R), $1,300,000

• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Clark, Richard, 152 N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-55.3), (R), $655,250

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Deckinger, M to Aiuto, Thomas, 3805 Soundview Ave (1000-94-1-20), (R), $1,100,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Wieczorek, R & R to RK3 Estates LLC, 835 Tarpon Dr & 57-1-39.002 (1000-53-5-8), (R), $1,680,000

• McEvoy, P to Mohr, Christopher, 58945 Route 25 (1000-56-2-9), (R), $385,000

• Kuhl, C by Admr to Molloy, Paul, 555 Founders Path (1000-64-2-36), (R), $420,000

• George, C to Bell, Jeremy, 225 Harper Rd (1000-70-4-40), (R), $737,996

• Page, D & Shinn, B to Shebeest Southold LLC, 1854 N Bayview Rd (1000-70-12-39.3), (R), $1,315,000

• Kramkowski, J to Lehnert, William, 795 S Harbor Rd (1000-75-4-4), (R), $285,000

• Herrmann, Goyette & Dun to Dunne, Stephen, 225 Goldin Ln & 135-1-18 (1000-135-2-15), (R), $330,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments