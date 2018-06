Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and is believed to be in the Brentwood area.

Jeffrey Chavez, 17, left the ranch without permission Friday and has not returned. He had gone back to his mother’s home in Brentwood and has not been seen since Monday after refusing his mother’s request to return to the ranch.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

