Riverhead Raceway: Schneider dedicates win to mother

David Schneider of Northport, after chasing race leader Brad Van Houten of Wading River for 17 of the 40 laps that made up the NASCAR Modified feature at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night, executed a pass with just over two laps remaining before picking up his first win of the 2018 Whelen All American Series. In the Allan Cantor Memorial for the NEMA Midgets, Avery Stoehr of Lakeville, Mass., led all 25 laps for a win, leading two teammates to the checkered flag in the process.

After the Modified race, Schneider dedicated the victory to his mother, who died during the offseason.

“This win is for my mother,” he said. “Without her and my father’s support and guidance I wouldn’t be here.”

Van Houten settled for second, just two laps shy of his first career win. Howie Brode of East Islip crossed the line third, John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville was fourth and Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead fifth.

Just seven days after a faulty axle and subsequent crash damaged Stoehr’s Midget, he led wire to wire to win the 25-lap Allan Cantor Memorial. “I’d be working until midnight on my car nightly, then get up at 5 in the morning to go to work but all worth it to win the Allan Cantor Memorial,” he said. Todd Bertrand of Danielson, Conn., and Randy Cabral of Kingston, Mass., followed to complete the podium.

In a 25-lap NEMA Lites event, Randy Cabral prevailed after taking the lead from Ben Mikitarian on Lap 3 with an inside pass racing down the backstretch. Dan Cugini of Marshfield, Mass., and Jim Chambers of Atkinson, Mass., were second and third, respectively.

Former Late Model champion Scott Kulesa of Georgetown, Mass., doesn’t race full time these days, but tries to take advantage of the races he does compete in. That is exactly what he did Saturday when he topped the field in a 25-lapper, posting his 23rd career triumph. Kulesa, who went winless in 2017, was followed in order by defending champion Kyle Soper of Manorville and Chris Turbush of Wading River.

In a 25-lap Crate Modified race, Jack Orlando of Calverton appeared to score his second win of 2018 after making a late-race pass of Chris Rogers with nine laps left in the race. However, Orlando’s vehicle came up almost 10 pounds too light at the scales and he was moved back to last place. That moved Artie Pedersen III of Center Moriches into the winners circle in just his fourth start in the class. Championship leader Justin Brown of Manorville was second and Dennis Krupski of Calverton took third.

Defending Figure Eight champion Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead notched his third win of the season in four starts when he won a 15-lap Figure Eight race, the 38th of his career. Ken Hyde Jr. of Mastic Beach was a close second, with Eric Zeh of Selden motoring in third.

Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches is 2-for-2 this Legend Race Car season. He won a 20-lap event, the 16th of his career. George Tomko Jr. and Ed Cheslak were the next two finishers.

An 18-car field of Street Stocks made its first start of 2018 after being delayed by rain for over a month. Zeh wrestled the lead away from Brian McCormack of Holbrook on Lap 10 and drove off to win the 30-lap race. Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place was second and veteran Greg Zaleski of Jamesport came in third.

Frank Saladino of Huntington won his first career Vintage Race Car feature, a 15-lap event. Don Howe of Water Mill took second and Jimmy Reed of Central Islip was third.

