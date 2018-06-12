Food Truck Festival may be brought back again this year

The Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association is considering hosting a second food truck festival this year after rain washed out most of the three-day festival last month.

The event, held on the Truth Community Church grounds off Flanders Road, was first held last year and raised more than $7,000 for FRNCA, which in turn gave much of that money to local charities and to sponsorships for students within the three hamlets.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” said FRNCA president Ron Fisher.

While the inaugural event featured nice weather all three days, there wasn’t as much luck the second time around. Ran wiped out much of the turnout on Friday, May 17 and almost all of it the next day. The Sunday event had night weather and drew big crowds, and FRNCA ultimately raised a total of $4,807 for the three-day event.

“So it was still a good fundraiser for us,” Mr. Fisher said. “But we made a lot less money than we counted on. We’re going to discuss bringing it back again in July or September because we really do need more money to operate. So that’s a discussion we’re planning to have.”

The FRNCA board voted to donate $500 of the $4,807 to melanoma research in honor of Christy Findlay, a Flanders resident who was instrumental in getting the first Food Truck Festival started last year, but then fell ill with melanoma before she should attend it, and died on July 4th at the age of 34.

The Food Truck Festival this year was named in her honor, Mr. Fisher said.

Photo caption: The festival got a good turnout on the final day last month when the weather finally cooperated. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

