Riverhead’s Class of 2018 to walk the red carpet at pre-prom reception

Riverhead High School’s graduating class is going out in style. They’ll get the chance to walk the red carpet at a pre-prom reception featuring refreshments, photo ops and music by Beach Radio 101.7.

The welcoming party, sponsored by Riverhead Community Awareness Program (CAP) and the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation, aims to convey the message that important milestones and celebrations can be fun without the use of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among young people ages 15-to-24 and alcohol is implicated in a majority of these deaths, which is why Memorial Day through Labor Day is often referred to as the “Hundred Deadliest Days” for teen drivers and passengers, CAP said in a statement.

“We embrace the opportunity to provide the youth a chance to celebrate their graduation in a safe and fun environment, said Samantha Vigliotta, Vice President of Foundation and External Affairs for Peconic Bay Medical Center, in a statement. “Together our community can teach our future leaders how to take responsibility of their health and wellness.”

The reception is also meant to stress to parents the importance of keeping the lines of communication open with their kids about alcohol use, setting expectations and role modeling healthy behaviors.

“Although it’s best to begin talking about the risks of underage drinking and drug use at an early age, parents need to continue these conversations throughout the teen and college years,” said Felicia Scocozza, Executive Director of Riverhead CAP, said in a press release. “Many parents assume their children know how they feel about underage drinking and drug use because they’ve had ‘the talk,’ but teens that hear and see a consistent no-use message from their parents are less likely to use alcohol and drugs. On the other hand, parents who do not discourage underage drinking may be sending a message to their children that it’s not a risky choice or a big deal.”

The Pre-Prom Red Carpet Reception is Thursday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverhead High School. The Class of 2018, their families and friends, and community members are invited to attend.

