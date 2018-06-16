Police seek help locating 69-year-old man reported missing

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 69-year-old man who failed to return home after a trip to the Northport Veterans Administration office.

Police said Harold W. Nelson left a veteran’s home in Riverhead Thursday morning and took a bus to Northport for a scheduled appointment. He was in contact with staff until 7 p.m. but never returned back to Riverhead. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as 6 foot 1, 225 pounds with brown eyes and black, braided hair. He wears glasses. His vision is impaired in one eye and he uses a walking stick. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and he was carrying a leather satchel.

If anyone has seen him or has information, contact police at 631-727-4500.

