Strawberry Shortcake-Eating contest returns with record-setting results

How much strawberry shortcake does it take to a win an eating contest? Twenty-two pounds, apparently.

Carmen Cincotti, 24, of Newark, N.J. devoured 22 pounds of the delicious strawberry shortcake Saturday afternoon in eight minutes at the Mattituck Lions Club’s annual Strawberry Festival. The total set a world record, according to Major League Eating. Mr. Cincotti is currently ranked second in MLE. His first place win earned him $1,750.

A total of $3,500 in prizes were handed out to the top five contestants.

Geoffrey Esper, 42, of Oxford, Mass. finished in second place with 20 pounds and Gideon Oji of Zaria, Nigeria was third with 14 pounds.

The event returned to the festival for the first time in a decade.

Photo caption: Carmen Cincotti celebrates his victory. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

See more photos of the contest below by Jeremy Garretson:

