Social media post leads to heightened security at Riverhead

The Riverhead School District is under heightened security Tuesday after “generic, non-specific threat” was found on a social media website, according to a message from Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez.

Suffolk County police and Riverhead Town police have already deemed the threat non-credible, but are still investigating the origin of the threat, the message said. Parents also received the message in a robocall Tuesday morning.

Riverhead police were informed of the threat late Monday night and found a young man from Sayville had posted a message directed toward Riverhead schools referencing a school shooting, according to police. Officers from the Suffolk County 5th Precinct interviewed the young man, police said.

“Please know that we take all incidents and comments very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is our first priority,” Dr. Henriquez said. “As an extra precaution, security will be heightened across the district.”

Riverhead police said additional officers will be around the school today. Suffolk police declined comment, saying Riverhead is handling the investigation.

The schedule at the high school this week is down to finals and Regents exams. Graduation is Saturday.

