Shoreham-Wading River school district recognizes retirees

Retiring teachers and staff got a fond farewell from members of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District.

The four honorees — instructional materials assistant Patricia Reilly, music teacher Paula Albertfranz, head custodian Walter Danowski and sixth-grade teacher Anne DeSimone — were touted for their efforts before their families, friends and colleagues at a school board meeting last Tuesday.

Ms. Reilly was recognized for her work readying the library each year and Ms. Albertfranz was commended on the positive influence she’s had on students during her 32 years at the district.

Mr. Danowski was praised for his role in keeping students safe and helping to oversee special events, including the merging of the elementary schools. And, Ms. DeSimone was lauded as being firm, friendly, flexible and fair.

Photo caption: Shoreham-Wading River School District Superintendent of Schools Gerard Poole (left) and Board of Education President Robert Rose flanked retiring district staff members, from left, Patricia Reilly, Anne DeSimone and Paula Albertfranz at a recent board of education meeting. Missing from photo: Walter Danowski. (Courtesy of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

