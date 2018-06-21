Riverhead Rotary awards nearly $40,000 in scholarships

Nine college-bound high-school seniors at Riverhead and McGann-Mercy high schools have been awarded $38,500 in scholarships by the Rotary Club of Riverhead. The students were recognized at the Rotary Club’s meeting last Wednesday at the Hyatt Place.

Annmarie Zilnicki, chairperson of the Riverhead Rotary Committee, said the organization is “proud to give back to the community in the form of scholarships to these deserving high school students.”

“The Riverhead Rotary Club is helping me achieve my dreams,” Ailsa Augustyn, winner of the Riverhead Rotary Scholarship, said. “And for that, I say thank you. Because of your help I can follow my passions and I can work towards improving our futures.”

She plans to attend Adelphi University next year and said her future goals are to earn a master’s degree in chemical engineering and create new antibiotics to combat the presence of super bacteria.

The winners of the W. Bruce Stark Memorial Scholarships were Olivia Dickerson and Nicole Tarasiuk, both from Riverhead High School. Catherine Farrell from Riverhead High School and Ailsa Augustyn from Mercy High School received the Riverhead Rotary Scholarships, given to students with an outstanding academic record and significant community service.

Olivia Kneski from Mercy High school was the recipient of the Hallock Luce III Memorial Scholarship, given to a student with noteworthy community service.

Kimberlyn Brown Ligon from Riverhead High School was awarded the Daniel Kohn Truetech Scholarship, given to student with special aptitude and interest in chemistry or science.

The Riverhead Rotary BOCES Scholarship winner was Mayra Alvarado from Riverhead High School. Cadet Alex Estrada from Riverhead High School received the Riverhead Rotary NJROTC Scholarship this year, and Natasha Fethovich from Riverhead High School was the winner of the Riverhead Rotary INTERACT Scholarship, given to student in the rotary sponsored INTERACT high school club.

Photo caption: (Left to right) Riverhead Rotary chairperson Annmarie Zilnicki, Ailsa Augustyn, Olivia Dickerson, Olivia Kneski, Mayra Alvarado, Kimberlyn Brown Ligon, Riverhead Rotary President Angela Reese, Cadet Alex Estrada, Catherine Farrell, Nicole Tarasiuk, Natasha Fethovich. (Ericka Peters photo)

