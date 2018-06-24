Southampton Blotter: Sound Beach man arrested for marijuana possession

A Sound Beach man who was stopped along Flanders Road near Ludlam Avenue in Riverside for a seat belt violation last Thursday was arrested for a marijuana possession misdemeanor, according to New York State police.

Michael Corr, 23, was found with more than 25 grams of marijuana, police said. He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

• A Wading River woman was arrested for drunken driving and drug possession last Thursday after she was pulled over in Wading River, according to state police.

Hilda Adorno, 58, was found to be intoxicated and had a quantity of cocaine with her, police said.

She was charged with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Christopher Watts, 22, was arrested for drunken driving last Wednesday after he was stopped for three violations on Wading River Manor Road in Wading River, according to state police.

Mr. Watts was found to be intoxicated, police said. He was charged with DWI and later released on a ticket to appear at Riverhead Town Justice Court, police said.

• Peter Zablocki, 48, of North Babylon was arrested and charged with DWI after he was found stopped in the roadway on Route 25 in Calverton early Sunday, state police said.

• Ryan Beodeker, 26, of Aquebogue was arrested and charged with DWI on Sunday after he was stopped for a violation and found to be intoxicated on Flanders Road in Flanders, state police said.

• A Riverside resident reported that someone stole a GPS unit from her vehicle overnight between Monday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 12, according to Southampton Town police.

The car was left unlocked, and that wasn’t the only unlocked vehicle rummaged through in the area that night, according to police.

A Center Moriches woman whose car was parked on Oak Street in Riverwoods Community reported that someone rummaged through her vehicle overnight, police said. Some items were removed from a glove compartment and left on the passenger seat, but not taken, police said.

Another woman in the Riverwoods Community reported $4 in coins was taken from her unlocked vehicle on Oak Street, police said.

• A Riverside resident reported last Thursday that someone took $1,500 from his unlocked car overnight, police said.

The cash was in the center console of the vehicle, police said.

The man was encouraged to keep his car locked to prevent future incidents, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

