Real Estate Transfers: June 21, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 23-29, 2018.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Giancola, V to Fortunato, Nicotra, Twomey Ave (600-100-2-2.2), (V), $417,500
• Peters, W & Sini, J to Koeberl, Kevin, 53 Private Rd (600-144-1-24), (R), $200,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Fannie Mae to Bick, Matthew, 29 Southfield Rd (600-79-1-15.9), (R), $354,000
• Goldfeder, S to Lorelli, Arthur, 70 Golden Spruce Dr (600-80.1-1-56), (R), $470,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Scholand, G & Cantrell to Galgano, John, 780 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-7), (R), $675,000
• Golde, W & M to Paradise, Thomas, 1320 Harbor Ln (1000-103-1-20.10), (R), $835,000
• Stiles, J Fam Trust to Cagnazzi, Robert, 12700 New Suffolk Ave (1000-116-6-14), (R), $5,300,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Austin, D by Referee to Cypress LLC, 20 Groves Dr (900-144-1-43), (R), $149,000
• DiGaudio, D by Referee to OWB REO LLC, 83 Flanders Blvd (900-144-2-24), (R), $206,589
• LBM Enterprises LLC to Bishop, Seth, 43 Flanders Blvd (900-144-2-31), (R), $320,000
• Byrne, K by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 175 Oak Ave (900-145-1-55), (R), $267,339
• Troxell, R &D Trust to LPD II LLC, 13 Wildwood Trail, #59 (900-164-3-20), (R), $163,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Tedaldi at Tidemark to Vitale East Realty LLC, 61475 CR 48, Unit C108 (1000-45.1-1-22), (C), $315,000
• Basilice, V to Bayley, Robert, 3320 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-38.2), (R), $295,000
• Latham, S & Jamieson, P to GP Land Development Inc, 213 & 215 North St (1001-4-2-11), (V), $250,000
• Benidze, K to GP Land Development Inc, 426 Second St (1001-4-2-34.1), (V), $250,000
• Bumble, C to Holevas, Billy, 319 Fourth Ave (1001-4-5-6.2), (R), $457,500
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Rowden, J & M Trust to Kenny, James, 3101 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-193), (R), $248,500
• Wilmington Trust NA to Insource East Properties, 33 White Birch Ct (600-68-4-55.7), (R), $341,250
• Kayte, R to EECL Properties LLC, 85 Industrial Blvd (600-121-2-11), (R), $175,000
• Victoria, J by Executor to Kirk, Eric, 387 Hamilton Ave (600-123-4-55), (R), $180,000
• Volonts, J to 505 West Main Holdings LLC, 505 W Main St (600-128-2-5), (R), $270,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Boyle, G to Bloomer, Suzanne, 95 Lockitt Dr (600-89-2-28), (R), $1,070,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Ullman, J & Moch, J to Purcell, William, 7617 & 7619 Soundview Ave (1000-59-6-14), (R), $430,000
• Pinto, J to Yedid, Robert, 230 Hippodrome Dr (1000-66-2-25), (R), $746,500
• Nickles, J to LABB Property Group LLC, 690 Rogers Rd (1000-66-2-36), (V), $212,500
• Frost Road Associates to Iacovone, Anthony, 780 Rogers Rd (1000-66-2-37), (V), $212,500
• Locascio, A to Zeifman, Ross, 1410 Kimberly Ln (1000-70-13-20.11), (R), $895,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Pettit, K to Sippel, Brian, 60 Shirley St (600-27-1-15.2), (R), $325,000
• Fannie Mae to Harrington, Brian, 9 Overlook Dr (600-55-2-6), (R), $310,000
• Halpin, L to Eaton, Alison, 6077 N Country Rd (600-75-1-5.10), (R), $395,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)