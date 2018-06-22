Donated tree to be planted near Town Hall in memory of Pauline Sandmann

The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday accepted a non-monetary donation from the Mobile/Manufactured Homeowners Association of Suffolk in honor of Pauline Sandmann, who died recently at age 87.

Ms. Sandmann, who lived in Riverside, was best known as an advocate for the rights mobile home owners and was a former president of MMHA.

In addition, she was a former Grumman/Northrop Grumman employee, a member and sergeant-at-arms of the Grumman-Northrop Grumman Retiree Club and an active member of the Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association and other civic groups. She also performed as a clown at children’s parties.

The MMHA is donating a tree in Ms. Sandmann’s memory that will be planted on the grounds of Town Hall, although the exact location has yet to be decided, according to Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

