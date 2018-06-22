Kicking off Riverhead High School senior prom in style — and without alcohol

Riverhead High School students hit the red carpet in style Thursday in a pre-senior prom reception sponsored the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, Inc. and Peconic Bay Medical Center.
The message of the photo-op and and welcome party at the school for friends and families was that youth can celebrate milestones without the use of alcohol.
After posing for photos on the red carpet, students boarded buses that took them to the nearby Sea Star Ballroom where the festivities continued.
See more photos below:
Gabina Velasquez wore green as a nod to her date, Jesse Greenberg’s, last name. The pair are both graduating seniors.
Parents were ready for any photo opportunities.
Senior Cirrus Davender elevated prom style Thursday night.
A close-up of Cirrus Davender’s shoes.
Senior Nick Mammina and Jocelyn Podias smile for the cameras.
Sisters Talicia, left, and Takira Peppe walked the red carpet together.
Senior Joshua Quito and sophomore Ruth Lopez coordinated in purple.
Senior Sean Clahane and junior Nicole Ketchum hit the red carpet.
Students head from the red carpet onto buses that took them to their prom venue, the Sea Star Ballroom.
