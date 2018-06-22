Kicking off Riverhead High School senior prom in style — and without alcohol

Riverhead High School students hit the red carpet in style Thursday in a pre-senior prom reception sponsored the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, Inc. and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The message of the photo-op and and welcome party at the school for friends and families was that youth can celebrate milestones without the use of alcohol.

After posing for photos on the red carpet, students boarded buses that took them to the nearby Sea Star Ballroom where the festivities continued.

See more photos below:

