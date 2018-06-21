Approvals granted for event featuring ‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’

A proposal to bring the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” to Calverton won a split vote of approval from the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday.

The applicant, Big Bounce America LLC, is planning a Family Fun Bounce House event to run Friday, June 22, through Sunday, July 1, at Long Island Sports Park on Edwards Avenue, the former site of the Calverton Links golf course. In addition to the bounce house, the event will have food, merchandise sales and live entertainment. The applicant expects it to attract 1,000 attendees daily.

Councilman Tim Hubbard cast the lone no vote.

“This was brought to the town’s attention yesterday,” he said Tuesday night. “If they don’t want to play by our rules, I don’t want to support them.”

The town had been involved in litigation with Long Island Sports Park a few years ago, claiming they need site plan approval from the Planning Board covering all of the various events they’ve held at the site.

Long Island Sports Park agreed and on Thursday, June 21, received final site plan approval from the Planning Board, a day before the Bounce House is scheduled to begin.

Photo caption: The Bounce House event is Friday through Sunday. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

[email protected]

Comments

comments