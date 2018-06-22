Cops: Missing teen believed to be in Huntington area

Riverhead Town police are attempting to locate another missing resident from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Luis Garcia, 17, left the ranch without permission on June 16 and is possibly in western Suffolk near Huntington, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

He’s the third teenager police have said is missing so far this month. Jeffrey Chavez, 17, was reported missing June 7 and Eduoard Fegeunsmy, 16, was reported missing June 16.

Comments

comments