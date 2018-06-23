Featured Story

See photos from Riverhead’s Class of 2018 graduation

06/23/2018 7:23 PM |
Riverhead’s Class of 2018 celebrated its graduation Saturday at its commencement ceremonies. Cloudy skies moved the ceremony indoors, but didn’t rain on the celebratory atmosphere. 

See photos of the graduation by photographer Madison Fender below.

Valedictorian Juliette Lehman.

Principal Dr. Charles Regan.

Student Body President, Kimberly Brown Ligon.

The 2018 Riverhead High School graduating class.

