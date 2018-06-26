Cops: Teenager reported missing from Little Flower

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager reported missing from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River.

Ashley Mullen, 16, was reported missing by the staff at Little Flower and she was last seen at 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She may be in the Central Islip area.

She is 5-foot-5, with a thin build and may be wearing glasses and a wig. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored coat, dark pants and a dark sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

