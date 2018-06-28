Real Estate Transfers: June 28, 2018

Brought to you by:
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 30-May 6, 2018.
CALVERTON (11933)
• Todaro Living Trust to Munoz, Joel, 18 Carol Ct (600-61-1-3.48), (R), $375,000
• Whaley, W to Novikova, Natal, 24 Penny Dr (600-97-2-15), (R), $300,000
• Fine Craft Enterprises to Riley Avenue Development, 131 Riley Ave (600-99-1-10), (C), $350,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Gohorel, J by Executor to Rosenblum, Eric, 1870 Stars Rd (1000-22-4-18), (R), $480,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• 21st Mortgage Corp to Bobseine, Ike, 58 Nash Ave (900-123-3-13), (R), $290,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Francis, G & Salm, S to Garren, Gabriella, 830 Wilmarth Ave (1000-41-1-18), (R), $370,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Cesare, T & C to Breines, Jay, 28 East Fairview Ave (600-7-2-7), (R), $445,000
• DiTusa, J to Cafiero, Thomas, 7 Oak Dr (600-70-1-11.1), (R), $650,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Equity Trst FBO Davey to Boor Jr, William, 230 Linda Rd (1000-106-1-15), (R), $539,000
• Rhodes, R Trust to Conte, John, 200 Freeman Ave (1000-139-3-44), (V), $175,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Kennedy, J Trust to Keith, Jonathan, 590 Willow Terr (1000-26-2-9), (R), $994,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Braddock, P by Admr to Kruk, Scott, 33800 Cr 48 (1000-74-3-11), (R), $460,000
• 4170 Indian Neck Lane to Indian Neck I, LLC, 4170 Indian Neck Ln (1000-98-1-27.1), (R), $7,328,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Yusin, W to Wieczorek, Robert, 8 Lakeview Ct (600-82.1-1-8), (R), $472,500
• Suter, C & S to Blydenburgh, Lewis, 1512 Roanoke Ave (600-83-1-3), (R), $403,650
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Krekeler, L & Enstine, S to Larsen Revocable Trust, David, 18 Pennys Path (700-17-2-52), (R), $690,000
• EJ3Crab LLC to SI Homes LLC, 3 Crab Creek Rd (700-21-1-70), (R), $655,000
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Cassidy, B & C to Giordano, Jennifer, p/o 12 Dunlookin Ln (600-92-6-11.2), (V), $96,157
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Cashwell Jr, J & R to Young, Gregory, 1230 Oak Dr (1000-80-2-4), (R), $650,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)