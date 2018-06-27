See how voters in Riverhead, Southold voted in primary

Perry Gershon, 56, of East Hampton won Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for the 1st Congressional District with 35.5 percent of the vote, according to results collected by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

He won 7,226 votes and will face incumbent Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in the fall.

Behind him was former Suffolk County legislator Kate Browning, 58, of Shirley who took 30 percent of the vote, with 6,159 votes in.

More than 20,300 votes were cast in the district’s primary, split between five candidates. That’s nearly double the votes in the 2016 Democratic primary between David Calone and Anna Throne-Holst, who in a close race earned 5,417 and 5,446 votes, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of the primary results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections:

