Kenneth Arthur Higgins of Greenport died at his home Sunday, June 24. He was 70 years old.

He was born on August 6, 1947, in New York City to Arthur and Cathryn (Tolan) and raised in Bayside, Queens. He graduated from Miami University and was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972.

Ken was the co-CEO of H&H Aircraft Services in Richmond, Va. Family members said he enjoyed golfing and sailing in his free time.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Maureen, on April 7, 2016, he is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, of Danbury, Conn.; his mother, of Flushing; his brothers, Brian, of Greenport and Flushing, and James, of Floral Park; and his business partner, Jay Hill.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Father Richard Hoerning will officiate. The U.S. Navy will render military honors at the conclusion of the Mass.

Arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments