Pearl Kaplan of North White Plains, N.Y., died at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue Tuesday, June 26. She was 91 years old.

She was born in the Bronx on July 8, 1926, to Hyman and Esther (Demb) Steiner.

Raised in the Bronx, she was educated at the High School of Fine Arts. On Sept. 15, 1946, she married Richard Kaplan. The longtime White Plains resident spent winters in Highland Beach, Fla., and summers at Woodlands in Mohegan, N.Y.

Pearl was a cartoonist and artist, and in her spare time enjoyed tennis, cultural events, traveling, theater, participating in theater groups and, most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Richard, on Feb. 26, 2016, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Skip Schoenhaar of Cutchogue; a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Maria Kaplan of Maryland; a brother, Jackie Steiner; six grandchildren: Victoria Schoenhaar, David Schoenhaar and his wife, Kristin, Joseph Kaplan, Julia Kaplan, Stephen Kaplan and Laura (Kaplan) Best; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Brendan and Emma Schoenhaar.

Interment was at Cutchogue Cemetery on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Arrangements were in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments