Riverhead Police: Southampton man arrested for stealing from Target

Riverhead Town police arrested a Southampton man last Thursday for stealing from Target last year.

A Target employee noticed someone stealing at the Route 58 store on Nov. 25 and eventually identified him at Anthony Wilson Jr., 29, using his driver’s license. Mr. Wilson was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at 6:40 p.m. last Thursday.

• Pamela Fisher was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Stop & Shop on Route 58.

• Dora Moore was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Walmart on Route 58.

• An unknown man removed a Power Air Fryer worth $129 from Target on Route 58 without paying for it around 4:35 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments