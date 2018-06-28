Tom Walsh passed away on June 18, at the age of 58.

He is survived by his children, Lynda, T.J. and Ashley; the love of his life, granddaughter Nylah; his parents, Dorothy and Robert; his sister, Catherine Glass; his nephews, Brian and Eric Glass; and his great-nephew, Lukas.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 14, at 11 a.m., at First Congregational Church of Riverhead, 103 1st St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Congregational Church of Riverhead or to Wilson House, P.O. Box 46, East Dorset, Vt., 05253, would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

