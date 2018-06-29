Ronald J. Schneider

Ronald J. Scneider of Riverhead died at home on June 28. He was 80.

The son of Herman and Madeline (Schoendorf), he was born in Brooklyn on June 17, 1938.

Mr. Schneider married Rose Navarro and worked for the New York Department of Sanitation, and then for Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club.

Family members said he was an avid golfer and traveller.

Mr. Schneider is survived by his wife, Rose; his daughter, Donna Denner; and son, Ronald.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The funeral service will be Monday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphins, Tenn., 38105.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments