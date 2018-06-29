Dr. Jonathan Y. Richmond

Dr. Jonathan Young Richmond of Southport, N.C., passed away on June 27. He was 77.

Dr. Richmond was born February 10, 1941, in Norwalk, Conn., the son of the late Allen Richmond, Jr. and Adele (Ketzinger).

Dr. Richmond received both Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degrees from the University of Connecticut and completed his Ph.D. in genetics at Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. He was a longtime public health official, serving as a biological safety officer at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, chief of the safety operations section in the occupational safety and health branch of the National Institutes of Health, and director of the office of health and safety at the Centers for Disease Control. His career positioned him as an early and enduring expert in the field of biosafety, and propelled him to years of dedicated global volunteerism in AIDS education and polio eradication.

Jonathan devoted much of his life to his community and was an enthusiastic member of many organizations, including the Southport Rotary Club, Chi Phi Fraternity, Scouting of America, the Civil War Round Table, Brunswick Little Theatre, and Providence Home. His community activism included countless hours of mentoring youth and colleagues. An avid gardener and gifted artist, Jonathan was passionate about photography, illustration, and theatrical design. Among his many professional and civic accolades, Jonathan received the 2013 Walter L. Cronkite, Jr. Chi Phi Congressional Award for Humanitarianism.

Jonathan was a steadfast and affectionate husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Anne Tucker Richmond; four daughters, Eleanor Erickson of Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C., Patricia Richmond and husband Andrew Hill of Atlanta, Ga., Jennifer Iapalucci and husband Adrian of Boiling Spring Lakes, and Katherine Deese and husband Mark of Wilmington, N.C.; seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Allison, Max, Rebecca, Felix, Milo and Danielle; a sister, Marcia Fosberg of Healdsburg, Calif.; and many loving extended family members. Dr. Richmond was predeceased by two half-brothers, Allen and Thomas Richmond.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport, where Jonathan was an active member.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chi Phi Educational Trust, chiphi.org, to Habitat for Humanity, brunswickcountyhabitat.org, or to Scouting of America, scouting.org.

Online condolences may be made at peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.

This is a paid notice.

