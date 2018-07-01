Southampton Blotter: Patchogue man caught driving with more than 40 suspensions

An East Patchogue man was arrested last Tuesday after he was caught driving with more than 40 suspensions on his license, according to Southampton Town police.

Deraino Eleazer, 37, was stopped for speeding along Moriches Riverhead Road in Northampton, police said.

Upon investigation, police found that Mr. Eleazer had 46 suspensions or revocations of his license with 26 scoffs on 13 different dates, police said.

He was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three violations, police said.

• Roel Diaz, 20, of Flanders was arrested for drunken driving after police responded to a car that had crashed into a pole Saturday just after 11 p.m., police said.

Upon questioning, Mr. Diaz allegedly told police he could not control his car when he hit the pole, police said. He also told officers he’d had two beers, police said. A search of his vehicles found four Corona bottles, police said. Mr. Diaz was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and two violations, police said. He was held overnight for morning arraignment, police said.

• Ronald Love, 52, of Riverside was arrested last Wednesday after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to search his home, according to police.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to police.

No other details were available.

• Sarah Michels, 29, of Mattituck was arrested last Monday after she was found to be driving while impaired by drugs after she was stopped along Flanders Road west of Red Creek Road in Flanders, according to state police.

She was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and later issued a ticket to appear at Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

