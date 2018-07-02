Plans for restaurant and car wash on Route 58 get shrunk

A proposal to build a car wash, restaurant and retail store across the street from Riverhead Centre is being shrunk, according to Jeff Murphree, Riverhead Town’s Building and Planning Administrator, who spoke with Town Board members at their work session Thursday.

A group called 1535 Route 58 LLC had filed an application for both site plan and special permit approval in order to build a 3,289-square-foot car wash and a 280-square-foot upper office, a 2,550-square-foot restaurant with 65 indoor seats and 10 outdoor seats, and 1,000-square-feet retail on 1.4-acres on the southeast corner of Route 58 and Pulaski Street.

But Mr. Murphree said the Planning Department felt that was “too much on the property” and advised the applicant to get rid of some of it. He said the town was leaning toward requiring an environmental impact study of the project.

He said he later received a letter from Charles Cuddy, the attorney for the applicant, saying they were abandoning everything but the car wash.

Mr. Murphree said they have not received an amended plan from the applicant yet showing those changes. The Town Board plans to vote to be the lead agency in review of the application at its July 3 meeting.

[email protected]

