The Work We Do: Nick Attisano, Twin Fork Bicycles

Hi, I’m Nick Attisano from Twin Fork Bicycles in downtown Riverhead, owner and operator of the bicycle store.

So my normal day here encompasses a lot of different things.

Being a seasonal business, we never have enough staff, so my job includes everything from sales, service, janitorial, ordering, customer service and mechanical work as well, of course. I wear a lot of hats on any given day.

We do a lot of service on bikes. Flat tires are a very common problem people have. But we do all different kinds of repairs, like adjusting brakes, fixing gears. Tuneups are a big service where people bring in their bikes and we go through the whole thing from head to toe. We lube it up, adjust it and clean it and make it work the best it can.

We opened the store in 2007, but I’ve worked in bicycle stores since I was a young teenager. Probably about 30 years or so now. I’ve worked in several, around Suffolk County mostly. We’ve gotten to know a lot of great people over the years. I’ve had customers follow me from shop to shop. It’s just a sense of community. You go out on bike rides and you see people that you know for a long time, so it’s nice. Bicycle riding is just nice. Who doesn’t enjoy riding a bike? Everybody’s had one.

We sell all things bicycle-related. We have clothing and shoes, and car racks and sports nutrition and just about anything you can think of for your day out on your bicycle.

One of the things I really like about my job is that most people are here because they want to be here. This is just a really fun business. There’s certainly a lot more things that could be more stressful or serious.

We’re sports and recreation, so most people are here because they’re interested in it and they want to come out and buy some new toys and go out and have some fun.

