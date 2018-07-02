William C. Worthington of Mastic Beach died at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital June 29. He was 63.

The son of Oscar and Hazel, he was born in Riverhead Dec. 18, 1954.

Mr. Worthington served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

He worked at Calverton National Cemetery. He married Karen Hothan Feb. 14, 2007.

Predeceased by his sisters, Catherine and Hazel “Tootie,” he is survived by his siblings, Oscar, George, Nora and Alberta; his son, Frank (Rachel) Testa; his stepson, Derek (Beatrice) Hofmann; and his granddaughter, Gennavieve Testa.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m., at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 7.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

This is a paid announcement.

