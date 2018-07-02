John J. Callanan of Mattituck died Saturday, June 30. He was 87 years old.

John was born on June 17, 1931, in Manhattan, to Joseph and Mary Callanan. Prior to living in Mattituck for the past 20 years, he lived in Bird-In-Hand, Pa.

Family members said he enjoyed weight lifting and spending time with his dogs.

John is survived by his partner, Carol Collins of Mattituck; her son James (Kim) of Ronkonkoma; and their daughters, Courtney and Shayna.

Graveside services with U.S. Marine Corps honors will be held Thursday, July 5 at 10:15 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery. The funeral procession will be leaving at 9:30 a.m. from DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675-8517 would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

