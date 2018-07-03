Joyce Ott of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center on July 2. She was 81.

The daughter of Joseph and Kate Marciano, she married Alexander Ott and worked as a secretary at Affordable Message Center. Family members said she enjoyed life, especially travelling.

She is survived by her husband Al, of Riverhead; and her son, Alex, of Valley Stream.

The family will receive visitors from 9:30 to 10 a.m, Friday, July 6 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service, and will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations made be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments