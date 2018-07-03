Baseball: Riverhead Little League all-star team off to 3-0 start

The Riverhead Little League all-star team of 11- and 12-year-olds defeated Mattituck 11-0 Saturday at Stotzky Park in the second game of pool play in the District 36 Tournament.

K.J. Duff and Mike Mowdy contributed a pair of hits in the win as pitchers Connor Saville, Forest Kaplan and Mark Gajowski combined for a two-hit shutout in the four-inning game.

Riverhead has its sights set on reaching the district championship game for the second straight year. Last year, the team lost in the finals to North Shore. Riverhead is 3-0 in pool play so far after another win Monday night against North Fork. The top two teams in each pool advance to the playoff round for the right to play in the championship game.

The tournament is the starting point for teams on the journey to the Little League World Series.

See more photos from Saturday’s win over Mattituck:

