Police Department’s Superior Officers’ Association inks new contract

The Riverhead Town Police Department’s Superior Officers’ Association, which comprises sergeants and lieutenants, has a new contract.

The Town Board on Tuesday authorized Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith to sign a five year retroactive contract to 2016 that calls for two-percent salary increases for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and a 1.5 percent increase for 2020. The increases begin on Jan. 1 of each year.

The SOA had been working without a contract since 2015. Ms. Jens-Smith said the SOA has signed the agreement.

The money for the retroactive raises was included in the 2018 budget but not identified as such in public budget documents, she said.

The retroactive raises will be paid out when employees leaves their job at their then-prevailing salary rate, or their salary rate as of Jan. 1, 2023, whichever is less.

The town is still negotiating with the Police Benevolent Association, Ms. Jens-Smith said.

The PBA, which represents patrol officers and detectives, also has been without a contract since 2015.

Comments

comments