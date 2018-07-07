Riverhead Blotter: Laurel teen arrested for drug possession

Police arrested a Laurel teen for drug possession in Riverhead Saturday.

Aaron Conner, 18, walked past police near the corner of Zion Street and Hubbard Avenue “in a suspicious manner” around 12:55 a.m. When police asked Mr. Conner where he was going, officials said, Mr. Conner said he was going home to Mattituck, moments after he had told police he lived on Zion Street. During this time police reportedly saw a small plastic bag in Mr. Conner’s mouth and when he pulled out the clear plastic bag it was found to contain a white hard rock-like substance, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a criminal substance.

• Gino Florian was charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, around 5:05 p.m. at Riverside Laundry on West Main Street last Wednesday, officials said.

• An Aquebogue man was arrested for driving under the influence in Riverhead Saturday.

Daniel Schilpp, 30, was stopped for having a defective brake light around 3:05 a.m. on Middle Road when police learned he was under the influence, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired.

• Police arrested 29-year-old Charles Scruggs of Riverhead for petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, around 2:45 p.m. at Target on Route 58 Sunday.

• Liza Booker was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny around 2 p.m. at Walmart on Route 58 on Friday.

• Riverhead resident William Fletcher, 53, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, around 11:40 a.m. on Osborn Avenue last Wednesday, officials said. He was charged with the same thing two days later, on Friday, on Longview Drive in Baiting Hollow around 6:10 p.m.

Around 6:10 p.m. last Tuesday Mr. Fletcher was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, after he struck a woman in the face while “in a highly intoxicated state,” officials said.

• Alvin Laird Sr. was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt and harassment, a violation, at Empire Gas on Route 58 in Riverhead around 5:15 p.m. last Thursday.

• Five men reportedly entered Tommy Hilfiger at the Tanger Outlet Center around 3:35 p.m. last Thursday and removed approximately $4,000 worth of shorts and polo shirts without paying for them, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

