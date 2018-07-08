Southampton Blotter: Flanders man arrested for DWI

Elmer Gregorio, 22, of Flanders was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving without a license Monday around 3 a.m. near Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

• Tanaisha Jefferson, 27, of Flanders was arrested for driving without a license and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday around 6:45 p.m., police said.

• L Umana-Espana, 23, of Riverhead, was arrested last Wednesday in East Quogue for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead woman called police when she noticed her door kicked in Sunday between 3 and 5:15 p.m., according to Southampton Town police. She said nothing appeared to be missing.

• A Riverside man reported that an unknown person entered his home and stole his home safe, $2,000 in cash and a new iPhone 10 on Friday around 12:40 p.m., police said.

• A Riverside man called police when he realized two cars in his driveway had been broken into last Wednesday around 4 a.m., police said. Both vehicles were unlocked. Loose change totaling about $5 was stolen, according to Southampton Town police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

