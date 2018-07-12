Real Estate Transfers: July 12, 2018

Brought to you by:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 14-20, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Denis, D & Reeve & WWEDCE to Farrell Jr Children’s Trst, Joseph, 743 Union Ave & 314 Main Rd (600-85-2-111.1), (V), $500,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Baiting Hollow Owner to Leonard, James, 1111 Bluffs Dr N, #3404 (600-11.2-1-184), (R), $380,516

• Cusumano, A to Gschwind Sr, Arthur, 192 Landing Ln (600-39-5-5.12), (R), $860,000

• Fraser, V to Smid, Richard, 53 Palane E (600-40-2-12.27), (R), $450,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• EZVZ Family #3 to Patlut, David, 356-2 Oakleigh Ave, #A22 (600-40.1-1-2), (R), $350,000

• Caskie, R & S to Quihuiri, Jose, 27 Calverton Ct (600-115.1-1-23), (R), $290,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Palmer Vineyards LLC to 34955 Main Rd Cutchogue, 1434 Cox Ln (1000-96-3-6.4), (V), $88,366

• Palmer Vineyards LLC to 34955 Main Rd Cutchogue, 35155 Route 25 (1000-97-1-11.2), (V), $820,000

• Palmer Vineyards to 34955 Main Rd Cutchogue, 34995 Route 25 (1000-97-1-11.4), (V), $336,634

• 3123 Skunk Lane Hldgs to Indian Neck III LLC, 3123 Skunk Ln (1000-97-9-10.4), (V), $978,000

• Ludemann, R & L to Chiarelli, Giovanni, 5200 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-8-15), (R), $823,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Harris, T by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Trs, 11 Brown St (900-140-2-65), (R), $410,786

• Sherman Jr, F & P to Dorazio, Michael, 746 Flanders Rd (900-143-2-44), (R), $125,000

• Sag Harbor Main Prpt to Jones, Christopher, 916 & 919 Flanders Rd (900-146-1-4), (R), $987,500

LAUREL (11948)

• Levins, K by Referee to Too Many Homes Inc, 260 Third St (1000-126-7-10), (R), $240,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Seymour Schorr Prdctns to 29829 Main Road LLC, 29829 Route 25 (1000-14-2-1.6), (R), $1,600,000

• Smith, J by Executor to Ginsberg, Jessica, 1750 Platt Rd (1000-27-1-10.5), (R), $980,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Entenmann, R by Executors to IBFH LLC, 6133 Sound Ave (600-9-1-11.4), (R), $2,400,000

• Big E Farm Inc to IBF Farm LLC, 6077 & 6159 Sound Ave & 4 lots (600-9-1-11.6), (V), $10,548,000

• Scholl, T & L to Bower, Ryan, 5 Robert St (600-85-2-95.42), (R), $377,000

• Cannon, J by Referee to MTGLQ Investors LP, 119 Sweezy Ave (600-128-2-2), (R), $154,498

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Rowehl Lmtd Liability to Two Cats One LLC, 2755 Oregon Rd (1000-94-4-1), (V), $221,428

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• King III, J &M by Executor to 51155 Main Road LLC, 51155 Route 25 (1000-70-1-3), (R), $705,000

• Campbell, M & J to Lundquist, Daniel, 700 Harbor Lights Dr (1000-71-2-14), (R), $712,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Mykolyn, M & G to Eichholz Jr, George, 141 Fire Lane (600-37-2-4.1), (R), $254,400

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

