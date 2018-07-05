Charles E. Harrison Jr. of Riverhead died at home on July 5. He was 88 years old.

The son of John and Geraldine Harrison, he was born in Albany on Feb. 6, 1930.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He married Joan Morpurgo in Patchogue in 1960.

Mr. Harrison worked as an aircraft mechanic for Grumman Corporation, in Calverton.

A member of Riverhead Moose Lodge and St. John’s R.C. Church in Riverhead, family members said he loved to play golf and spend time with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his wife, Joan, he is survived by his children, Charles III, of New Jersey; Leslie Martinez, of Rivehead; Stephanie Harrison, of St. James; John, of Riverhead; and Kris, of Georgia; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

