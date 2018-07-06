Pedestrian fatally struck on Nugent Drive in Calverton Thursday

A man was fatally struck by a sedan while walking on Nugent Drive near Pinehurst Boulevard in Calverton late Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office shortly after 11:20 p.m. crash, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Tyesha Powell, 31, of Riverhead, was not injured. One of five passengers in her vehicle, whose name was not released, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for evaluation and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The pedestrian was one of at least five people killed in motor vehicle incidents in Suffolk County in the past two days, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Caption: Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Nugent Drive in Calverton late Thursday night. (Credit: Stringer News Service)

Comments

comments