Arthur A. “Art” Balducci, longtime Southold resident and owner of Ivy League Flowers and Gifts in Southold, died July 4. He was 79 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will take place during the visitation at 4:30 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Interment will take place in Illinois.

A complete obituary will follow.

